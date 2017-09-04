September 4th, 2017

It’s Labor Day! The usual routine of life is being interrupted by a government-mandated break – hurray! I particularly enjoy the holiday because my birthday usually falls near it, giving me just cause to jet outta town on vacay. And yes, I did just use a legal term in the same sentence as “vacay.”

So, why does the government even care? According to the Department of Labor, Labor Day celebrates “the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.” May God bless the hard workers who have benefited the success of this nation!

No matter what our occupations may be, I’m convinced that God can be glorified through what we do. There are opportunities to show honesty, integrity, and diligence in every vocation. And our areas of expertise – whether as a company exec or fast food worker – are also our God-given mission fields.

God equips those He has called (I Peter 2:9). However, the Bible also tells us that “The harvest truly is great, but the labourers are few” (Luke 10:2). Is it possible that some of us are in our mission field, but are wasting the opportunity to be God’s light to the world?

Mother Teresa described our responsibility before Christ beautifully:

Christ has no body on earth but yours, no hands but yours, no feet but yours. Yours are the eyes through which Christ’s compassion for the world is to look out. Yours are the feet with which He is to go about doing good; and yours are the hands with which He is to bless us now.

Let’s work together as Christ’s hands and feet, “ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear” (I Peter 3:15). And if we happen to become “weary in well doing,” Jesus promises rest. Not judgment. Not condemnation. Rest.

“Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30

Let’s make the most of every opportunity to share the Gospel with the world! And to all of you out there who are enjoying family vacations, BBQs, fantasy football drafts, or binge-watching your preferred streaming network, Happy Labor Day!

Jessie Chamberlain

Family Radio Staff