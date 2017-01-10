RR-January 10, 2017 Print This Post





We read in Revelation 21:6, “And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely.”

Christ voluntarily gave up His life to redeem each Christian. Christ became spiritually thirsty so each Christian could drink freely of the Water of Life, symbolizing His holy, harmless, undefiled nature, given to ransom His enemies – those who by nature, are defiantly opposed to His righteous lordship.

The Eternal One, Who created time and space, subjected Himself to the same, in order to fulfill His mission, to save His people from their sins.

