Is Christ Precious to You?

By Chares Spurgeon



Hebrews 13:8 and 15 tell us, “Christ is the same yesterday and today, and forever. By him therefore let us offer the sacrifice of praise to God continually, that is, the fruit of our lips giving thanks to his name.”

How precious is Christ to the believer in the hour of conviction of sin, when He says, “Your sins, which are many, are all forgiven you.”

How precious is Christ to you in the hour of sickness, when He comes to you and says, “I will make your bed in your sickness.”

How precious to you in the day of trial, when He says, “all things work together for your good.”

How precious when friends are buried, for He says, “I am the resurrection and the life.”

How precious in your old age when He says, “even in old age I am with you.”

How precious in the lone chamber of death, to be able to say, “I will fear no evil, thou art with me, thy rod and thy staff shall comfort me.”

But last of all, how precious will Christ be when we see Him as He is.

All we know of Christ here is as nothing compared with what we shall know hereafter.

If He is precious to the believer now, when faith is turned to sight, He will be more precious still.

Thou art precious to my soul, my transport and my trust.

But if He is not precious to you, then you are not a believer, and you are condemned already, because you believe not on the Son of God.