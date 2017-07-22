Sat-July 22, 2017 Print This Post





Source: Jacob Moseley



The Godhead, all members of the Holy Trinity—the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit—work together in perfect harmony to initiate, effect, and complete the salvation of sinners. God the Father did from eternity past choose those that he would give to God the Son as we see in Ephesians 1:4–5 and John 17:2. In the fullness of the time God the Son came into the world and earned their redemption. Galatians 4:4–5 states, “But when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth his Son, made of a woman, made under the law, To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.” But alone these two great achievements—election and redemption—do not complete the work of salvation. There remains the work of God the Holy Spirit to give life to dead sinners and apply the benefits of Christ’s perfect obedience, his propitiatory death and his resurrection as John 3:6–8 and 6:63–65 declares. The doctrine of irresistible (or efficacious) grace is concerned with this facet of salvation, that is, the application of grace by the Holy Spirit. The doctrine of irresistible grace or effectual calling may be defined as the most gracious work of God by which He, according to His eternal purpose and electing grace, does sovereignly and powerfully conquer the sinner’s rebellion.