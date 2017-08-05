Sat-August 5, 2017 Print This Post





By John Flavel (An excerpt from: “A Treatise of the Soul of Man”)



God has made many everlasting promises of blessedness. He has established an everlasting covenant between himself and the souls of the righteous, promising to be their God forever, and to bestow endless blessedness upon them in the world to come. Such a promise is found in John 8:28 which says, “I give unto them eternal life, and they shall never perish.” And John 4:14, “Whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst: but the water that I shall give him, shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.” And Romans 2:7, “To them who by patient continuance in well doing, seek for glory and honour, and immortality, eternal life;” with multitudes more of like nature.

There are everlasting promises and threatenings to be fulfilled, both upon the godly and ungodly, “He that believeth on the Son has everlasting life, and he that believeth not the Son, shall not see life, but the wrath of God abideth on him, John 3:16. The believer will never see spiritual death, the separation of his soul from God; while on the other hand the unbeliever will never see life, the blessed fruition of God; but the wrath of God shall abide on him.