How we know the Bible is true

By Edward Hills



If we are true believers, we are indwelt by the Holy Spirit. He is our divine Teacher in our study of the holy Word.

The same Satan that beguiled Eve in the Garden of Eden assails us daily with temptations to disbelieve. 2nd Cor. 11:3 says, “But I fear, lest by any means, as the serpent beguiled Eve through his subtilty, so your minds should be corrupted from the simplicity that is in Christ.”

But even when we believers doubt, we do not doubt as unbelievers do. Our anxieties are real, our sins are real, our doubts are real, but God is more real even than these man-made mists, which we throw up against Him.

Why is this so? Romans 8:16 says, “Because of the testimony of the Holy Spirit in our hearts. The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God.”

This assurance that we are God’s children is the divine antidote for all our doubts and fears. If we are God’s children, then our daily needs will all be met.

“Your heavenly Father knoweth that ye have need of all these things.” – Matthew 6:32.

If we are God’s children, then our eternal future is secure. No man can pluck us out of our Father’s hand – John 10:29. And if we are God’s children, then we know that our Father’s Word is entirely true. “Thy Word,” we read in John 17:17, “is truth.”