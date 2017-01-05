RR-January 5, 2017 Print This Post





What and where is that holy ground today?

It is the Bible itself – God’s holy, infallible, inerrant Word – which God breathed out of His mouth.

His Word is our very life, and that which we are to think upon, feed upon, and to implicitly obey.

It is the standard by which our lives are to be governed, and that which we must teach diligently to our children.

It is God speaking directly to me – examining me, proving me, testing me – for His honor and glory.

As we read Acts, chapter 7:33 “Then said the Lord to him, Put off thy shoes from thy feet: for the place where thou standest is holy ground.”