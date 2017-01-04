RR-January 4, 2017 Print This Post





In Hebrews 11:1 we read, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen.”

What is meant by faith, substance and hope?

Romans 10:17 directs us to where faith comes from: “So faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” In other words, God saves through His Word. The word ‘faith’ is really a synonym for Christ. One is given the faith of Christ for salvation. The believer also “walks” by faith, since it is one of the fruits of the Spirit.

The word “substance” in Hebrews 11:1 can also be translated as “confidence” or “person.” This is seen in Hebrews 1:3: “Who, being the brightness of his glory, and the express image of his person, and upholding all things by the word of his power, when he had by himself purged our sins, sat down on the right hand of the Majesty on high.” You see when a believer has faith, it is not something nebulous. It is actually Christ Himself.

And lastly, let’s look at the word ‘hope.’ Hope is an integral part of salvation and a proper understanding of how it is used further enriches our understanding of Hebrews 11:1. Hope in the Bible is ALSO a synonym for Christ. Romans 8:24 states, “For we are saved by hope. But hope that is seen is not hope: for what a man seeth, why doth he yet hope for?” How are we saved? By HOPE!

So again, we see how faith, substance AND hope all identify with Christ and His salvation plan.