CH-August 8, 2017 Print This Post





James Smith, 1858



“You have made known to me the path of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand!” Psalm 16:11

“No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined–what God has prepared for those who love him!” 1 Corinthians 2:9

HEAVEN! What is it? It is–God’s residence, the Savior’s home, and our Father’s house! It is a paradise of pleasure, a temple of worship, and the residence of perfect purity and peace! There, God unveils his glory, the Savior exhibits his charms, the angels perform their service, and the saints are entirely happy with their God. In Heaven–sin is banished, holiness is perfect, life is a continual feast, and mortality is swallowed up of life. From Heaven–all pain is banished, all enemies are excluded, and all causes of sorrow are shut out. In Heaven–all our prayers are answered, all our desires are gratified, and all our needs are supplied. There is no weeping, wailing, or wishing there. The sun never sets; Spring is no longer followed by Winter; nor is youth followed by old age. In Heaven–our knowledge will be perfect, our happiness abiding, and our pleasures ever new. In Heaven–we shall see Jesus, be with Jesus, and be like Jesus, forever!

HEAVEN! Who are there?

All tried and tempted followers of Jesus are there.

All doubting and fearing disciples of Jesus are there.

All poor and despised believers are there.

Multitudes, who felt totally unworthy of such glory, and feared they would never reach the place–are there.

All who were chosen by the Father, all who were redeemed by the Son, and all who were sanctified by the Holy Spirit–are there. All who ever sought the Lord in sincerity, fled to Jesus for salvation, and ventured on his blood and obedience alone–are there. Myriads, collected from all times, all places, and all circumstances–are there. Some of all ages, and classes, and characters–are there. In one word, the excellent of the earth are there, the angelic hosts are there, and God, Father, Son, and Spirit, are there. O glorious place! O happy people! O blissful employment! May I find a place there, form part of that vast number, and take part in that holy worship forever!

HEAVEN! What do they enjoy there? Who can answer this question–but one who has been there; and he would need a new language to state, and new figures to represent the enjoyments of Heaven. But they enjoy rest from their pains–and a full supply of all their needs. They enjoy perfect satisfaction, a fullness of joy, and pleasure forevermore. They see all that they believed, realize all that they hoped for, and possess all that they loved. They have health–without sickness; pleasure–without pain, and holiness–without sin. Every sense is gratified, every power is pleasurably employed–and they have the full persuasion that it will be so forever.

Now, they love God as they desired, enjoy Jesus as they longed to do, and possess the certainty they sighed for. They are perfectly and perpetually happy!

Who can tell, what the ransomed and sanctified soul is capable of enjoying? But their enjoyments reach the measure of their capacities. O Heaven, in you there is no tempting devil, no ensnaring world, no indwelling corruption; no doubts, fears, or misgivings! And best of all, there is no sin!

O Heaven, in you I shall see my God, possess my Savior, and enjoy the fullness of the Holy Spirit! O Heaven, in you I shall be with angels and saints, with cherubim and seraphim! O my God, in Heaven I shall be satisfied–for I shall be with you, serving and enjoying you without weariness or cessation!