Half A Shekel: The Atonement Money

RR-January 9, 2017 Print This Post





By John Gill, from “A Body of Doctrinal Divinity”, Book 6 Chapter 1



The ransom of the people of Israel, when numbered, was typical of the ransom by Christ; it was made by paying half a shekel, called the atonement money, for their souls, and which was paid alike for a rich man, as a poor man; whereby they were preserved from any plague among them (Exodus 30:12-16).

None but Israelites were ransomed; and none are ransomed by Christ, but the spiritual Israel of God.

Those whom he has chosen, Christ has redeemed, and they shall be saved with an everlasting salvation. The whole “Israel of God”, both Jews and Gentiles, are a numbered people for whom the ransom was paid, whose names are written in the Lamb’s book of life.

They are particularly and distinctly known by him, even by name, the sheep for whom he has laid down his life, and are a special and peculiar people.

The half shekel was paid alike for rich and poor, for one neither, more nor less. Christ’s people, though some may be redeemed from more and greater sins than others, yet – they are all redeemed from all their sins, and with the same price – the price of His blood – which is, as the half shekel was, an atonement for their souls–only this atonement brings peace and reconciliation, and full satisfaction for sin, so that no plague shall come nigh them. They are delivered from going down to the pit of destruction; and are saved from the second death;

Job 33:24, Then he is gracious unto him, and saith, Deliver him from going down to the pit: I have found a ransom.