Great Promises To Those Who Pray

CH-December 26, 2016 Print This Post





By Henry M. Morris, Ph.D., Evidence for Creation



“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not”(Jeremiah 33:3).

The Bible contains many wonderful promises of answered prayer, and our text is one of the most thrilling. It has been a blessing to the many who have claimed it. The preceding verse identifies the One who can make such a promise: “the LORD the maker thereof, the LORD that formed it, to establish it; the LORD is His name” (v.2).

Since God created all things, He controls all things and can certainly keep all His promises. Here are some of the greatest of these, quoted without comment:

“Before they call, I will answer; and while they are yet speaking, I will hear” (Isaiah 65:24).

“My God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:19).

“If ye abide in me, and my words abide in you, ye shall ask what ye will, and it shall be done unto you” (John 15:7).

“(He) is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us” (Ephesians 3:20).

“And this is the confidence that we have in Him, that, if we ask any thing according to His will, He heareth us: And if we know that He hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of Him” (I John 5:14,15).

“And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive” (Matthew 21:22).

“Hitherto have ye asked nothing in my name: ask, and ye shall receive, that your joy may be full” (John 16:24).

With such tremendous resources available, we are without excuse if we become discouraged. God can still accomplish great and mighty things on our behalf, as we meet His conditions, believe His promises, and call unto Him.