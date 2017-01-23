The Great Balancing Act

January 23, 2017

Life is a balancing act. So many things constantly demand our time. Work. Eat. Sleep. Exercise. Devotions. Family. Friends. Commitments. Hobbies. By the time we fit everything into our schedule, we’re in the red either in sleep or sanity. And God cares about everything we do – which should be done all to His glory – so if life gets out of balance, we aren’t living as we should, right?

Maybe. But we can’t always get everything done. Life happens. Things come up. Inevitably, we will fall short eventually. So how do we prioritize?

Matthew 22 comes to my mind, the story of the lawyer asking Jesus what the greatest commandment in the law is. Jesus’ response is: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:37-39).

If loving God is the greatest commandment, then that should be my single most important priority, not just playing out in my daily life, but throughout each and every day. But what does it look like to love God “with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind?”

I think it means we are consumed by thoughts of Him, that He is our motivation for decision-making and our strength to accomplish what He calls us to, that He’s the first Person we go to for help or direction.

Even so, how do we get to the place where God is that central figure in our lives? Both priorities and relationships require time for development. So spending quality time with God through the reading of His Word, prayer, and reflection becomes of utmost importance.

When God is our first priority, I’ve noticed that everything else falls into place. Only each individual knows how God has laid on his or her heart how to spend his or her time. Then it’s certain we’re glorifying God because we’re operating within His agenda instead of our own by following the leading of the Holy Spirit.

If you find that the scales are tipping in your “great balancing act,” ask yourself if you’ve sought God like Luke 11:9 says, “And I say unto you, Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.”

Jessie Chamberlain

Family Radio Staff