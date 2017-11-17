Good Manners Are Not Old-Fashioned

CH-November 17, 2017

By Donna Hoomes

“Please … thank you … excuse me … you’re welcome.” These phrases often seem to be overlooked in today’s busy world. Yet good manners are important. Children need to understand the difference between being respectful and being rude.

Why?

A practical reason for teaching good manners is that demonstrating good manners makes others feel good. Being willing to share and take turns allows young children to play together and encourages friendship. But perhaps the most important reason for teaching good manners is so your child will develop respect for other people and their feelings.

When?

The saying “better sooner than later” certainly applies to teaching good manners. You cannot expect a 5-year-old to say “please” and “thank you” consistently without prompting if the child was never taught to use these words as a younger preschooler. Begin teaching early since the process is a gradual one that must be emphasized consistently during childhood.

Where?

Be a model of good manners for your child. When your child hears you saying “thank you,” he is more likely to say “thank you” back to you. Your child is watching you. He needs to see you being kind and courteous to others in stores and at school, church, and home.

Conversation about good manners should be in simple language that your child can understand. Emphasize acceptable words and actions. Explain to your child why inappropriate actions are unacceptable. Explain, “Taking a toy from your friend hurts your friend’s feelings.” Rephrase your child’s request to include appropriate words. When your child says, “I want some juice,” rephrase it to “May I have some juice, please?”

Above all, be consistent. If a behavior is not appropriate at grandma’s house, it should not be appropriate at your house. Set your standards and stick to them. As you model ways to be courteous, patient, generous, and understanding of others, your child will be more likely to model those appropriate behaviors and words.

Telephone Manners

•Clear greeting: “Hello, this is Carrie.”

•Appropriate voice volume: not too loud and not too soft.

•Right duration: not too long and not too short.

•Say “Goodbye” before hanging up.

Quiet Voice vs. Loud Voice

Teach your child that quiet voices are for places such as church and school while loud voices are OK for outdoors.

Table Manners Matter!

•Wash hands before eating.

•Stay seated during the entire meal.

•Use a napkin.

•Say “please” when asking for items.

•Eat with utensils, not fingers (unless it is a finger food).

•Do not make bad comments about the food. Say, “No, thank you” instead of “Yuck!”