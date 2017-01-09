God’s Securing His Inheritance

RR-January 9, 2017 Print This Post





By Arthur W. Pink, from “Comfort for Christians” taken from chapter 10



“He found him in a desert land, and in the waste howling wilderness; He led him about. He instructed him, He kept him as the apple of His eye.” – Deut. 32:10

“He instructed him.” And so He does us. It was to instruct us that God, in His great mercy, gave us THE SCRIPTURES.

He has not left us to grope our way in darkness, but has provided us with a lamp for our feet and a light for our path.

And nor are we left to our own unaided powers in the study of the Word. We are supplied with an infallible Instructor. The Holy Spirit is our teacher. As we read in 1 John 2:20 and 27, “Ye have an unction from the Holy One, and ye know all things … the anointing ye have received of Him abideth in you, and ye need not that any man teach you”

Right views of God’s truth are not an intellectual attainment, but a blessing bestowed on us by God. John 3:27 reminds us, “a man can receive nothing, except it be given him from heaven”

No matter how legibly a letter may be written, if the recipient is blind, he cannot read it. So we are told in 1 Cor. 2:14, “the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them because they are spiritually discerned.”

And spiritual discernment is imparted only by the Holy Spirit.