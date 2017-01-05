God’s Regard for His Own Glory, Seen in the Saving of Sinners

MTLB-Jan.5-Jan.11, 2017 Print This Post





By Stephen Charnock



This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation,

that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief.”

1 Tim. 1:15

The glory of His patience. We wonder, when we see a notorious sinner, how God can let His thunders still lie by Him, and His sword rust in his sheath. And, indeed, when such are converted, they wonder themselves that God did not draw His sword out, and pierce their bowels, or shoot one of His arrows into their hearts all this while [Psalm 64:7]. But God, by such a forbearance; shews Himself to be God indeed, and something in this act infinitely above such a weak creature as man is: ‘I will not execute the fierceness of mine anger, I will not return to destroy Ephraim; for I am God, and not man,’ Hosea 11:9. When God had reckoned up their sins before, and they might have expected the sentence after the reading the charge, God tells them, He would not destroy them, He would not execute them, because He was God [Malachi 3:6]. If He were not a God, He could not keep Himself from pouring out a just vengeance upon them. If a man did inherit all the meekness of all the angels and all the men that ever were in the world, he could not be able to bear with patience the extravagances and injuries done in the world the space of one day; for none but a God, i.e. one infinitely longsuffering [Psalm 86:13-17], can bear with them.

Not a sin passed in the world before the coming of Christ in the flesh, but was a commendatory letter of God’s forbearance, ‘To declare his righteousness for the remission of sins that are past, through the forbearance of God,’ Rom. 3:25. And not a sin passed before the coming of Christ into the soul, but gives the same testimony, and bears the same record. And the greater number of sins, and great sins are passed, the more trophies there are erected to God’s longsuffering; the reason (editors note: one of the reasons) why the grace of the gospel appeared so late in the world, was to testify (to) God’s patience.

Our apostle takes notice of this long-suffering towards himself in bearing with such a persecutor. ‘Howbeit, for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all long-suffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him,’ 1 Tim. 1:16. This was Christ’s end in letting him run so far, that He might shew forth not a few mites, grains, or ounces of patience, but all longsuffering, longsuffering without measure, or weight, by wholesale; and this as a pattern to all ages of the world; for a type: a type is but a shadow in respect of the substance. To shew, that all the ages of the world should not waste that patience, whereof He had then manifested but a pattern [of].

A pattern, we know, is less than the whole piece of cloth from whence it is cut; and as an essay is but a short taste of a man’s skill, and doth not discover all his art, as the first miracle Christ wrought, of turning water into wine (John 2), as a sample of what power He had, was less than those miracles which succeeded [came after the first]; and the first miracle God wrought in Egypt, in turning Aaron’s rod into a serpent (Exodus 7), was but a sample of His power which would produce greater wonders; so this patience to Paul was but a little essay of His meekness, a little patience cut off from the whole piece, which should always be dealing out to some sinners or other, and would never be cut wholly out till the world had left [no more] being.

Grace. It is partly for the admiration of this grace that God intends the day of judgment. It is a strange place: ‘When he shall come to be glorified in his saints, and to be admired in all them that believe in that day,’ 2 Thess. 1:10. What, has not Christ glory enough in heaven with His Father? Will He come on purpose to seek glory from such worthless creatures as His saints are? What is that which glorifies Christ in them? It is the gracious work He has wrought in them. For the word is, , to be inglorified in His saints, i.e. by something within them; for which they glorify Christ actively and objectively. As the creatures glorify the wisdom and power of God, by affording matter to men to do so, so does the work of God in saints afford matter of praise to angels, and admiration to devils. The apostle useth two words: glorified, that is, the work of angels and saints, who shall sing out His praises for it, as a prince, after a great conquest, receives the congratulations of all His nobility; admired, that the very devil and damned shall do; for, though their malice and condition will not suffer them to praise Him, yet, His inexpressible love in making such black insides so beautiful, shall astonish them.

In this sense those things under the earth shall bow down to that name of Jesus, a Saviour; a name which God gave Him at first: ‘Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name; that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow,’ Philip. 2:9. And upon His exaltation did confirm, Heb. 5:9, when He was made perfect, i.e. exalted, ‘He became the author of eternal salvation’, and had the power of saving, as well as the name conferred upon Him. They shall confess that He is Lord, Philip. 2:11, … when He prevailed over all the opposition which those great sinners made against Him.

The whole trial of the saints, and the sentence of their blessedness, shall be finished before that of the damned, Mat. 25. That the whole scene of His love, and the wonders of the work of faith being laid open, might strike them with a vast amazement. And that this is the design of Christ, to be thus glorified in His grace and power, appears by the apostle’s prayer, 2 Thess. 1:11,12, that the Thessalonians might be in the number of those Christ should be thus glorified in. Therefore he prays, that God would ‘fulfil all the good pleasure of his goodness,’ i.e. that grace He so pleased and delighted to manifest, and carry on the work of faith with power; ‘that the name of Christ might be glorified in them,’ as well as in the rest of His saints. Ordinary conversion is an act of grace; Barnabas so interprets it, Acts 11:21, 23, when a great number believed; what abundance of grace then is expended in converting a company of extraordinary sinners!

It is the glory of a man to pass by an offence, Prov. 19:11, i.e. it is a manifestation of a property which is an honour to Him to be known to have. If it be thus an honour to pass by an offence simply, then the greater the offence is, and the more the offences are which he passeth by, the greater must the glory needs be, because it is a manifestation of such a quality in greater strength and vigour. So it must argue a more exceeding grace in God to remit many and great sins in man…

Fulness of His grace. He shews hereby that there is more grace in Him than there can be sin in us or the whole world. He lets some sinners run mightily upon His score [run up sin debts mightily], to manifest that though they are beggared [made like a beggar by their sins] yet His grace is not; that though they have spent all their stock upon their swinish [filthy] lusts, yet they have not drained His treasures; no more than the sun is emptied of its strength by exhaling the ill vapours of so many dunghills. This was His design in giving the moral law, finis operas [purpose of the action]; that is, the event of the law was to increase the sin; but finis operantis [His purpose], was thereby to glorify His grace; ‘Moreover, the law entered, that the offence might abound; but where sin abounded, grace did much more abound,’ Rom. 5:20. When the law of nature was out of print, and so blurred that it could scarce be read [obscured by man’s own sin and therefore: Romans 1:20], God brings the moral law (the counterpart of the law of nature) in a new edition into the world; and thereby sin hath new aggravations, as being rebellion against a clearer light, a swelling and breaking over this mighty bank of the law laid in its way. But this was serviceable to the fulness of his grace, which had more abundant matter hereby to work upon, and a larger field to sow its inexhaustible seed in, it did superabound. That grace should rise in its tide higher than sin, and bear it down before it, just as the rolling tide of the sea riseth higher than the streams of the river, and beats them back with all their mud and filth. It was mercy in God to create us; it is abundant mercy to make any new creatures, after they had forfeited their happiness, 1 Pet. 1:3, which, according to His abundant mercy, according to His much mercy. But it was, overflowing, exceeding abundant, more than full grace, to make such deformed creatures new creatures, ver. 14 of this chapter.