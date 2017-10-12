God’s jewelry!

CH-October 12, 2017 Print This Post





By Octavius Winslow



That blushing rose, that graceful lily, that exquisite fern, that curious sea flower tossed upon the shore, that wayside violet that screens the dew drop from the sun, that winding stream, that leafy grove — Christ formed and penciled them all.

Yes, Christ is the one who… clad that magnificent landscape with its robe of living green; scented the air with its fragrance, and hollowed out the depth of that

expansive ocean, dimpled with beauty by the gentle breeze — or awesome in its grandeur, when trod by the storm.

Truly, He has made everything beautiful in its time.

Oh! I delight to see the Incarnate God, who died to save — scattering from the opulence of His own boundless resources — all this jewelry; making man’s sinful home so rich, so lovely, so attractive!

And Mr. Winslow concludes with a few verses from Psalm 19:1-4

“The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament showeth his handiwork.

Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night showeth knowledge.

There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard.

Their line is gone out through all the earth, and their words to the end of the world.”