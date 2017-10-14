God’s Anger Is Sinless

Sat-October 14, 2017 Print This Post





God is amazingly kind to the human race in revealing Himself through the Bible. If we did not have the Bible we would know very little about Him. Many people go to great lengths to avoid this painful subject of God’s anger, but nothing could be more relevant to the spiritual welfare of every human being. The reason this is so important is that God’s wrath is an integral part of the True Gospel of Grace – it is God’s eternal wrath that a believer is saved from. Jeremiah 10:10 states, “But the LORD is the true God, he is the living God, and an everlasting king: at his wrath the earth shall tremble, and the nations shall not be able to abide his indignation.” Zephaniah 3:8 also declares, “Therefore wait ye upon me, saith the LORD, until the day that I rise up to the prey: for my determination is to gather the nations, that I may assemble the kingdoms, to pour upon them mine indignation, even all my fierce anger: for all the earth shall be devoured with the fire of my jealousy.”

There are many verses like these in the Old Testament that lead some to make the assertion that the God of the Old Testament is a God of wrath and that the Lord Jesus in the New Testament is a God of love. Of course, this idea is biblically unsound. The Triune God of the Bible is as much a God of love as a God of justice, as Malachi 3:6 indicates, “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.”