Has God shown you mercy?

Sat-September 23, 2017 Print This Post





By Stephen Howell



So why should that be important to me?

Well, in order to understand why mercy is important we must first define what mercy is.

The first time the word mercy was used in the Bible is in this verse:



(Gen 19:19 KJV) Behold now, thy servant hath found grace in thy sight, and thou hast magnified thy mercy, which thou hast showed unto me in saving my life; and I cannot escape to the mountain, lest some evil take me, and I die:



A man named Lot who was saved from death when God destroyed the wicked cities of Sodom and Gomorrah spoke this.



Lot attributed the fact that his life was saved to God’s mercy. So we can see here what mercy is- God saving one’s life.



But I don’t need my life saved. I’m fine.

That’s because you don’t really know what your life is.

The Bible says:



(James 4:14 KJV) Whereas ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour, that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away.



(Job 14:1 KJV) Man that is born of a woman is of few days, and full of trouble.



(Job 14:2 KJV) He cometh forth like a flower, and is cut down: he fleeth also as a shadow, and continueth not.



(Luke 12:15 KJV) And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.





Why do I have to be saved and from what?

That is a good question. The Bible says:



(Rom 5:9 KJV) Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.



The Bible tells us that we have all sinned and broken God’s commandments. Because of this, we will continue to be under his wrath forever if we do not become saved.



(2 Chr 6:36 KJV) If they sin against thee, (for there is no man which sinneth not,) and thou be angry with them, and deliver them over before their enemies, and they carry them away captives unto a land far off or near;



I have been sinning for a long time and I have not experienced any wrath. What are you talking about?



Because of God’s mercy, He has not yet poured out that wrath on you to the fullest but he has set a day at the end of the world where he will pour out that wrath to the fullest upon all those who lived on earth and who never became saved.



(Acts 17:31 KJV) Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.



(Mark 8:36 KJV) For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?



Jesus Christ was no ordinary man but was the promised messiah who came into the world to save us from the wages of sin.



(Mat 1:21 KJV) And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.



(John 1:29 KJV) The next day John seeth Jesus coming unto him, and saith, Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.



So the messiah Jesus died for everyone in the world?

No. He died for “His people”. These are all those who would become saved from the beginning of the world till the last day of earth’s existence. They are people from all nations, races, cultures, etc. They are called God’s elect in the Bible.



(Hosea 2:23 KJV) And I will sow her unto me in the earth; and I will have mercy upon her that had not obtained mercy; and I will say to them which were not my people, Thou art my people; and they shall say, Thou art my God.



(Rev 7:9 KJV) After this I beheld, and, lo, a great multitude, which no man could number, of all nations, and kindreds, and people, and tongues, stood before the throne, and before the Lamb, clothed with white robes, and palms in their hands;



(Rom 8:33 KJV) Who shall lay any thing to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth.

Isn’t God unfair to pick and choose whom he wants to save?

No. A perfectly righteous God can never be unfair. It’s amazing that He chooses any of us.

(Rom 9:14 KJV) What shall we say then? Is there unrighteousness with God? God forbid.

(Rom 9:15 KJV) For he saith to Moses, I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.

(Rom 9:16 KJV) So then it is not of him that willeth, nor of him that runneth, but of God that showeth mercy.

How can I know if I am one of God’s elect or become one of His elect people.

There is nothing that you can do to get yourself saved but you can try to cry out to Jesus for mercy if you are not sure of your salvation. You can try to come humbly to Him in prayer and ask Him for mercy.



(Luke 18:13 KJV) And the publican, standing afar off, would not lift up so much as his eyes unto heaven, but smote upon his breast, saying, God be merciful to me a sinner.



No man can initiate salvation in you or cause you to be born again; Only God through Jesus can do that.



(Jonah 2:9 KJV) But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving; I will pay that that I have vowed. Salvation is of the LORD.



Are there any examples of crying out to God for mercy in the Bible?

Yes. There was a man named Bartimaeus who did this.



(Mark 10:47 KJV) And when he heard that it was Jesus of Nazareth, he began to cry out, and say, Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me.



(Mark 10:51 KJV) And Jesus answered and said unto him, What wilt thou that I should do unto thee? The blind man said unto him, Lord, that I might receive my sight.



(Mark 10:52 KJV) And Jesus said unto him, Go thy way; thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way.



Why did Jesus say that it was his faith that made him whole?



When Jesus saves someone the Holy Spirit is given to that person and the life they begin to live is by the faith of Christ, which is given to them. Jesus could say that it was his faith because he would have it forever and could never lose it.



(Eph 2:8 KJV) For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:



(Gal 2:20 KJV) I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me.



When Bartimaeus became saved he followed Jesus. When we become saved we will follow Jesus.



(James 1:21 KJV) Wherefore lay apart all filthiness and superfluity of naughtiness, and receive with meekness the engrafted word, which is able to save your souls.



(Zep 2:3 KJV) Seek ye the LORD, all ye meek of the earth, which have wrought his judgment; seek righteousness, seek meekness: it may be ye shall be hid in the day of the LORD’S anger.