We read in Ephesians 2:8, “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God.”

How much clearer could this verse be in proclaiming the way of Salvation?

First it is by God’s grace–and then through the faith of Christ, which is not of ourselves, but the gift of God.

In Jonah 2:9 we see that Salvation is FROM God and is COMPLETELY the work of God.

“Salvation is of the Lord” the verse proclaims.

Praise God that for the true believer, God is the author and finisher of our faith. To say it in another way, God is the originator and fulfiller of our Salvation.

