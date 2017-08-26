Some Common Lies Taught In Our Day – God Wants His Children To Be Rich 

Sat-August 26, 2017 Print This Post





Many churches today teach things that sound good on the surface but are very far from Biblical truth. Some of these false teachings (unscriptural ideas about Christianity) are discussed below. Proof text is offered to contradict these popular beliefs and a short commentary is offered for clarification.



Prov 13:7 – There is that maketh himself rich, yet hath nothing: there is that maketh himself poor, yet hath great riches.



Prov 23:4 – Labour not to be rich: cease from thine own wisdom.



Matt 6:19-20 – Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal



Luke 16:13 – No servant can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.



1 John 2:15 – Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him.



1Tim 6:8-10,17 – And having food and raiment let us be therewith content. But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition. For the love of money is the root of all evil . . . (17) Charge them that are rich in this world, that they be not highminded, nor trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God, who giveth us richly all things to enjoy;



God clearly teaches that he wants our priority to be His kingdom, not the kingdom of this world. The key is to search our hearts and ask ourselves if we are really content with the necessities of life or do we want abundant riches and all that we can get? If Christ is our Savior the things of this world are second rate.

