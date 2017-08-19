+

Some Common Lies Taught In Our Day – God Hates The Sin But Loves The Sinner 

Psa 5:5 – The foolish shall not stand in thy sight: thou hatest all workers of iniquity.  

Psa 11:5 – The LORD trieth the righteous: but the wicked and him that loveth violence his soul hateth.  

Hos 9:15 – All their wickedness is in Gilgal: for there I hated them…

Rom 9:13-15 – As it is written, Jacob have I loved, but Esau have I hated. 

Rev 2:6 – But this thou hast, that thou hatest the deeds of the Nicolaitans, which I also hate. 

God commands us to love our enemies (sinners) but he makes it very clear that he hates sinners themselves.  He will not even hear the prayer of a sinner (Ps 66:18, Is 1:15, Eze 8:18, Mic 3:4) unless it is a prayer for salvation (Acts 2:21).  All are subject to God’s mercy but only his children receive his blessings.   Rightfully so.   