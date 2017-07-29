Sat-July 29, 2017 Print This Post





Written by: Tony McKinley



Some common lies taught in our day – You can divorce your spouse for adultery.



Mal 2:16 – For the LORD, the God of Israel, saith that he hateth putting away: (divorce)



Matt. 19:4-6 – And he answered and said unto them, Have ye not read, that he which made them at the beginning made them male and female, And said, For this cause shall a man leave father and mother, and shall cleave to his wife: and they twain shall be one flesh? Wherefore they are no more twain, but one flesh. What therefore God hath joined together, let not man put asunder.



Mark 10:11-12 – And he saith unto them, Whosoever shall put away his wife, and marry another, committeth adultery against her. And if a woman shall put away her husband, and be married to another, she committeth adultery.



Luke 16:18 – Whosoever putteth away his wife, and marrieth another, committeth adultery: and whosoever marrieth her that is put away from her husband committeth adultery.



Rom. 7:2-3 – For the woman which hath an husband is bound by the law to her husband so long as he liveth; but if the husband be dead, she is loosed from the law of her husband. So then if, while her husband liveth, she be married to another man, she shall be called an adulteress: but if her husband be dead, she is free from that law; so that she is no adulteress, though she be married to another man.



Eph. 5:25 – Husbands, love your wives, even as Christ also loved the church, and gave himself for it;



Only God should separate the marital union. The bottom line is that adultery is a sin. How many times are we to forgive sin? (every time! – Matt 18) If we are to love our spouse as Christ loved the church then we realize that Christ would never divorce His eternal church (His bride) because they committed adultery or fornication (sin).