Some Common Lies Taught In Our Day –  Jesus Died For Everyone  

Sat-August 19, 2017 Print This Post





Matt 20:28 – Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.



Matt 22:14 – For many are called, but few are chosen.



Mark 13:20 – …but for the elect’s sake, whom he hath chosen, he hath shortened the days.



John 15:16 – Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you…



John 17:6 – I have manifested thy name unto the men which thou gavest me out of the world…



John 1:12-13 – But as many as received him, to them gave he power to become the sons of God, even to them that believe on his name: Which were born, not of blood, nor of the will of the flesh, nor of the will of man, but of God.



Rom 9:18 – Therefore hath he mercy on whom he will have mercy, and whom he will he hardeneth.



Eph 1:4-11 – According as he hath chosen us in him before the foundation of the world, that we should be holy and without blame before him in love: Having predestinated us unto the adoption of children by Jesus Christ to himself, according to the good pleasure of his will… In whom also we have obtained an inheritance, being predestinated according to the purpose of him who worketh all things after the counsel of his own will.





Rev 17:8 – ..and they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, whose names were not written in the book of life from the foundation of the world…



Scripture clearly shows us that man, in and of himself, will never seek God (Rom 3:11; John 6:44; Jer 10:23). Those whom God saves were chosen to be saved from before the world was created. If Jesus had died for all mankind and paid the price for everyone’s sin, then God would be an unjust God for putting anyone in hell on Judgment Day. Their penalty would have been paid already.