Prov:14:12: There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.



John 14:13,14 – And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask any thing in my name, I will do it.



James 4:3 – Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts.



1 John 5:14 – And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us.



We are “in His will” and “in His name” only when we are one of His, thereby having the essence of Christ and the authority to ask in His name. Then, whatsoever we ask for will be in His will and to His glory or we wouldn’t want it anyway.