By William S. Plumer, “The Ten Commandments”



“Abominable idolatries” 1 Peter 4:3

Men never do a more vain and empty thing, than

when they make or serve an idol. It is as foolish and

as unproductive of good, as when one beats the air.

Idolatry is both absurd and criminal. Idolatry, in all its

forms, is a sin so gross, and expressive of so much folly

and stupidity, that it is bewildering that men could ever

commit it. To inspired writers it is a theme of just and

severe ridicule; not the less pungent because a simple

statement of its grossness is all that is required to show

its absurdity.

“Their idols are silver and gold, made by human hands.

They have mouths, but cannot speak; eyes, but cannot

see. They have ears, but cannot hear; noses, but cannot

smell. They have hands, but cannot feel; feet, but cannot

walk. They cannot make a sound with their throats. Those

who make them are just like them, as are all who trust

in them.” Psalm 115:4-8

In all this ridicule there is no caricature, no exaggeration. It

is all fair, because it is simple truth. Yet, as absurd as idolatry

is, there is no science, literature, philosophy, civilization, which

can show its silliness so plainly, as to banish it from among men.

“While Paul was waiting for them in Athens, he was greatly

distressed to see that the city was full of idols!” Acts 17:16