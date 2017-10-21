Christ – The Counsellor

Sat-October 21, 2017 Print This Post





By Payson, Edward



Isaiah 9:6 states, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

The Lord Jesus Christ is a counsellor, with respect both to God and to men. In the first place, He is a counsellor with respect to God. He is called the Word and the wisdom of God; and with Him the Father takes sweet counsel in reference to all His works. He consulted Him with respect to the work of creation. Let us make man says He, in our image, after our likeness. He consulteth Him respecting His works of providence. Let us drive out the man from the Garden of Eden; let us go down and confound their language, that they may not understand one another’s speech. He consulted him respecting the great work of grace, the plan of redemption. Speaking of the man whose name is the Branch, the prophet says, The counsel of peace shall be between them both; that is, between this man and Jehovah. Thus clearly does it appear, Christ our Immanuel is Jehovah’s Counsellor. Hence we find him saying, counsel is mine, and sound wisdom, I am understanding, I have strength. Hence also the apostle informs us, that in Him are hidden all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.

In the second place, Christ is a counsellor with respect to men. He is the great teacher, guide and counsellor of His people; the light of the world, the Sun of righteousness. He that believeth in me, says He, shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life; for I will bring the blind by a way that they know not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known; I will make darkness light, and crooked things straight, before them; these things will I do, and not forsake them. He is also the great Advocate of His people, who pleads their cause for them in the court of heaven, and intercedes continually for the pardon of their sins, and the supply of their temporal and spiritual necessities; for, says the apostle, we have an advocate with the Father, even Jesus Christ the righteous.