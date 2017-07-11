CH – July 11- July 17, 2016 Print This Post





By James Smith (“Christ Exalted, Saints Comforted, and Sinners Directed” 1855)



If we look at the comparisons which are made use of by the Holy Spirit to set Christ forth – we behold something more of His loveliness.

He is compared to a MOTHER, and is said to have more than a mother’s tenderness, kindness, and care.

His concern for His people is constant,

He never loses sight of them for a moment, and

He pledges His Word that He will never forget them!

He is the CITY of REFUGE, with . . .

the broad and clear road,

the gates wide open, and

the hearty welcome awaiting every sinner who approaches to escape the threatened vengeance!

He is the STRONGHOLD, which emboldens, supplies, and secures all the prisoners of hope.

He is the ROCK, which shades, shelters, and refreshes the weary traveler.

He is the DAY-STAR, which betokens brighter scenes, and guides the vessel of mercy across the boisterous deep — to the haven of perfect redemption and safety.

He is the SUN of RIGHTEOUSNESS, whose rising . . .

cheers the benighted pilgrim,

makes glad the weary citizen of Heaven, and

produces moral beauty and fruitfulness in our world.

He is the APPLE-TREE among the trees of the forest . . .

whose blossoms are beautiful,

whose shade is refreshing, and

whose fruit is sweet to the taste.

He is the BREAD of LIFE, which came down from heaven . . .

satisfying the hungry,

strengthening the weak, and

giving life unto the world.

He is the BRAZEN SERPENT, which heals easily, instantly, and perfectly — all who look to Him by faith.

He is the WATER of SALVATION, which . . .

cleanses the filthy,

refreshes the weary, and

makes glad the city of God.

He is the only WAY, which leads from sin, condemnation, and wrath — to life, holiness, and heaven!

He is the HEAD, which thinks, plans, and contrives for the welfare of the whole of His mystical body.

He is the DOOR, which admits to . . .

the pastures of Divine truth,

the privileges of His Church below,

and His Father’s glorious presence!

He is the FOUNDATION on which all must build for eternity, and which alone is able to support our hopes and sustain our souls — amidst the wreck of matter and the crash of worlds!

He is the CORNER-STONE, which unites, beautifies, and strengthens the whole building of divine mercy.

He is the TEMPLE, where God . . .

meets with us,

accepts us, and

imparts His blessing to us.

He is the ALTAR, which sanctifies both the gift and the giver.

He is the VINE, which communicates life, nourishment, and fruitfulness to all its branches.

He is the ROSE of SHARON and the LILY of the VALLEY — fragrant, lovely, attractive, perfuming, and unequaled in beauty and grace!

He is the FORERUNNER, who is gone before His flock . . .

removing the obstacles,

marking out the road, and

ready to receive them as they finish their course.

He is the FRIEND . . .

who loves at all times,

whose mind never changes,

whose love never cools, and

who never neglects a friend in distress.

He is the greatest, best, and most glorious GIFT of GOD — including, securing, and conferring — every good thing upon those who sincerely receive Him.

He is the KINSMAN . . .

who redeems the forfeited inheritance,

who ransoms all His poor relatives from slavery,

and whose name is held in renown.

He is the LAMB of GOD, who took up, expiated, and forever put away — the sins of all who trust in His blood.

He is the MESSENGER of the COVENANT, who . . .

brings good news from God,

carries all our requests to God, and

ever stands as a Mediator between us and God.

He is the PEARL of GREAT PRICE, or the priceless pearl, which . . .

all who sincerely seek — find,

all who find — may claim, and

all who possess — are enriched forever!

He is the PHYSICIAN, who . . .

heals all disorders,

restores every patient to perfect health,

and bestows medicine and care, freely.

He is the RANSOM, which . . .

procured our release,

ensures our liberty, and

preserves us from going down into the pit!

He is the RIGHTEOUSNESS, which . . .

justifies us from all charges,

entitles us to eternal life, and

enables us to lift up our heads with boldness in God’s presence.

He is the TRUTH, which . . .

enlightens the mind,

purifies the heart, and

regulates the life.

He is the FIRE, which . . .

purges our dross,

brightens our graces, and

cleanses our consciences from works which deserve death.

He is the SHEPHERD, who . . .

knows every sheep,

watches over the whole flock, and

never loses a lamb, by disease, accident, or beast of prey.

He is the CAPTAIN of SALVATION, who . . .

collects His soldiers,

disciplines His troops, and

leads them forth to certain victory over sin, the world, and the devil.

He is the LADDER, by which we . . .

rise from this earth,

lose sight of carnal things, and

ascend to the presence of God!

He is the SURETY . . .

who engaged for us in the everlasting covenant,

who is held responsible for our salvation,

who has pledged to set us before His father’s throne forever.

He is the WALL of FIRE, which surrounds, enlightens and infallibly protects — all His redeemed people!

He is the chief among ten thousand, and the ALTOGETHER LOVELY ONE!

Precious Lord Jesus, allow me . . .

to know You more fully,

to trust You more heartily,

to serve You more diligently,

to enjoy You more frequently,

to imitate You more closely,

to exalt You more highly, and

to show forth Your salvation from day to day!

Your love — is my heaven,

Your presence — is my delight, and

Your service — is the joy of my heart!

Let me daily . . .

walk with You,

work for You,

and bring glory to You!

Oh, send Your Spirit to my poor heart . . .

to exalt You,

to honor You,

to endear You to my soul!

Use me to bring . . .

lost sinners to Your cross,

believers to Your throne of grace,

backsliders to the path of obedience.

Be my . . .

strength in life,

solace in death, and

eternal portion beyond the grave!