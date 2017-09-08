Christ, All in All

CH-September 8, 2017 Print This Post





by Thomas Watson



All good things are transmitted and conveyed to us, through Christ. As our rich commodities, such as jewels and spices, come to us by the sea — so all heavenly blessings sail to us through the Red Sea of Christ’s blood!

Christ is that spiritual pipe through which the golden oil of mercy empties itself into the soul!

Christ is all in all. He is a treasury and storehouse of all spiritual riches! You may go with the bee, from flower to flower — and suck a little sweetness here and there — but you will never have enough until you come to Christ — for He is all in all. There is enough in Christ…

to scatter all our fears, to remove all our burdens, to supply all our needs.

There can be no defect, in that which is infinite.

Christ is the most supreme good. Put what you will in the balance with Christ — He infinitely outweighs it.

Christ is the most sufficient good. He who has Christ needs no more. He who has the ocean — needs not the cistern.

Christ is the most suitable good. “In Him dwells all fullness,” Colossians 1:19. Christ is whatever the soul can desire. Christ is…

beauty to adorn, gold to enrich, balm to heal, bread to strengthen, wine to comfort, salvation to crown!

Christ sweetens all our comforts. He who has Christ may say, “This mercy is given to me by the hand of my Savior! This is a love-token from Him — a pledge of glory!”

Christ sanctifies all our crosses. They shall be medicinal to the soul; they shall work sin out — and work grace in. Christ sees to it that His people lose nothing in the furnace of affliction — but their drossy impurities.

Christ is the most rare blessing. Christ is a jewel that few are enriched with. This should both raise our esteem of Him — and quicken our pursuit after Him. Many hear of Christ — but few have Him. Many have Christ sounded in their ears — but few have Christ formed in their hearts.

Christ is the most choice good. God shows more love in giving us Christ — than in giving us crowns and kingdoms! God may give a man many worldly things — and hate him. God may give silver and gold to others — but if He gives you Christ, He gives you all that ever He had!

Without Christ, nothing else is good.

Without Christ, health is not good; it is fuel for lust.

Without Christ, riches are not good; they are golden snares.

Make Christ all, in your affections. Desire nothing but Christ. He is the aggregation of all good things. Why should the soul desire less? How can it desire more?

Love nothing but Christ. Love is the choicest affection; it is the richest jewel the creature has to bestow. Oh, if Christ is all — then love Him better than all! He who is all — let Him have all. Give Him your love — who desires it most, and deserves it best.

Oh, Christian, have you seen the Lord Jesus? Has this morning-star shone into your heart with its enlightening, quickening beams? Then rejoice and be exceeding glad! Shall others rejoice in the world — and will not you rejoice in Christ! How much better is He than all other things! It reflects disparagement upon Christ — when His saints are sad and drooping. Is not Christ yours? What more would you have?

Be thankful for Christ. God has done more for you in giving you Christ — than if He had made you angels, or had given you the whole world! God cannot give a greater gift than Christ — who is all in all.

Here is a breast of comfort to every believer — Christ is all.

When a Christian sees a deficiency in himself — he may see an all-sufficiency in his Savior!

He who has Christ, has no lack — for “Christ is all!”