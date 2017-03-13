CH-March 13, 2017 Print This Post





Ephesians 4:1-32



If you carefully read the entire fourth chapter of Ephesians you’ll notice a common theme that runs throughout this chapter. This wonderful text discusses the need for change in the life of the believer. But as believers in Jesus Christ, we must understand that the Lord wants us to be continuously changing—throughout the year. Our text clearly reveals that if we are to be the kind of Christians God wants us to be, then we need to be people who are changing daily.

The world is constantly changing all around us: technology is changing the way we live our lives; commerce and industry are changing the appearance of our cities; the fashions that come and go are changing the way people look. But the change that the Lord wants us to focus upon each day is internal rather than external. We need to understand our need for change, God’s requirements for change and the goal of change. Today, as you meditate upon this fourth chapter of Ephesians, ask God to give you the strength to grow and change according to the biblical blueprint set forth in this text. He always delights to answer the prayer of the believer who truly desires to “grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ” (2 Pet. 3:18).