By Pink, A.W. (Taken from: The Bible’s Unique Teachings)



The Bible makes it very clear in 2 Timothy 3:16:

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.”

The Bible is Divinely inspired cannot be overestimated. This is the strategic center of Christian theology, and must be defended at all costs. It is the point at which our satanic enemy is constantly hurling his hellish battalions. Here it was the devil made his first attack. In Eden he asked, “Yea, hath God said?” and today he is pursuing the same tactics.

But there is no doubt that the Bible is the Word of God. It stands on an infinitely exalted plane, immeasurably transcending all the greatest productions of human genius by its unique credentials. All of its internal marks prove it to be the handiwork of God. There is uniqueness in all its teachings.

The Bible is unique in its teaching about God, of course. Only from the Scripture can one learn about God’s Omnipotence, Omniscience, Omnipresence, Eternal existence, Infinite Wisdom, Sovereignty, Holiness, Justice, Mercy and Grace.