The Bible as a Witness of Judgment

In Deuteronomy 33:2 we find this portrait of God’s Law, the Bible:

“And he said, The LORD came from Sinai, and rose up from Seir unto them; he shined forth from mount Paran, and he came with ten thousands of saints: from his right hand went a fiery law for them.”

This amazing declaration gives us a glimpse of how binding and authoritative the Bible is. Notice how it is called a “fiery law”, and “fire” has everything to do with the justice and judgment of God, as stated in Deuteronomy 4:24, “For the LORD thy God is a consuming fire, even a jealous God.” Deuteronomy 4:36 makes the point clearly: “Out of heaven he made thee to hear his voice, that he might instruct thee: and upon earth he shewed thee his great fire; and thou heardest his words out of the midst of the fire.” Jeremiah 23:29 underscores this as well: “Is not my word like as a fire? saith the LORD; and like a hammer that breaketh the rock in pieces?” In the New Testament we learn from John 10:35 that “… the scripture cannot be broken”, and in Luke 16:17 God affirms “… it is easier for heaven and earth to pass, than one tittle of the law to fail.”

The Bible insists in 1 John 3:4, “Whosoever committeth sin transgresseth also the law: for sin is the transgression of the law.” In fact, Romans 4:15a says, “Because the law worketh wrath…” In other words, the Bible, as the Law of God, is our enemy because we have disobeyed it, and it stands to accuse us and hold us liable to the consequences of having broken it. 1 Corinthians 15:56 asserts, “The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law.” Make no mistake about it God will prosecute sinners to the full extent of the law – which is eternal damnation in Hell. He will be vindicated, as sin can never go unpunished. Numbers 32:23 warns “… ye have sinned against the LORD: and be sure your sin will find you out.” Not one human being will escape their rendezvous with the Judge – unless they first have a Savior.