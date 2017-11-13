A mother’s prayers

CH-November 13, 2017 Print This Post





By J.R. Miller (The Glory of the Commonplace)



We do not realize what the daily home-life means in the future of the children. A

consistent and godly example is most important.

A Christian man tells of what happened in his own childhood home over and over

again. As he lay quietly at night in his little room before sleep came on, there

would be gentle footsteps on the stairs, the door would open noiselessly, and in a

moment the well-known form, softly gliding through the darkness, would appear

at his bedside.

First, there would be a few gentle and affectionate inquiries, gradually deepening

into words of counsel. Then kneeling, her head touching his, the mother would

begin in gentle words to pray for her boy, pouring forth her whole soul in desires

and supplications. Mothers will know how her pleadings would run, and how the

tears would mingle with the words. “I seem to feel the tears still,” he writes in

advanced years, “where sometimes they fell on my face.

Rising, then, with a good-night kiss, she was gone. The prayers often passed out of

thought in slumber, and did not come to mind again for years — but they were

not lost. They were safely kept in some most sacred place of memory, for they

reappear now with a beauty brighter than ever. I truly believe that my mother’s

prayers secretly preserved me while I moved carelessly amid numberless

temptations, and walked on the brink of vice and crime.”

Another says of his mother: “My mother’s habit was, every day, immediately after

breakfast, to withdraw for an hour to her own room, and to spend that hour in

reading the Bible, in meditation and in prayer. From that hour, as from a pure

fountain, she drew the strength and the sweetness which enabled her to fulfill all

her duties, and to remain unruffled by all the worries and pettinesses which are

so often an intolerable trial in a home with many children. As I think of her life,

and of all that it had to bear, I see the absolute triumph of Christian grace in the

lovely ideal of a Christian mother. I never saw her temper disturbed; I never heard

her speak one word of anger, or of complaint, or of idle gossip. I never observed

in her any sign of a single sentiment unfitting to a soul which had drank of the

river of the water of life, and which had fed upon manna in the barren

wilderness.”