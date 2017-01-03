A Gospel to Believe

RR-January 3, 2017 Print This Post





By Joseph Charles Philpot



The Gospel of God’s grace in Christ Jesus is not a thing to be proved, but a truth to be believed.

It is not submitted to our reasoning powers as a subject for critical examination. The Gospel is a MESSAGE FROM GOD, addressed to the conscience, feelings, and affections.

For this reason men fond of argument and proving everything by strictly logical deduction generally make very poor witnesses.

In the Scriptures, God does not argue. He proclaims!

As we read in 2 Corinthians 4:4, “In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.”