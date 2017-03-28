A Good Memory

CH-March 28, 2017 Print This Post





Proverbs 3 1-4

My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For length of days, and long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. Let not mercy and truth forsake thee: bind them about thy neck; write them upon the table of thine heart: So shalt thou find favour and good understanding in the sight of God and man.

Notice how many times Solomon exhorts us to remember something. The commands “forget not, keep, bind, and write” reveal the author’s desire for us to not miss his point. We are to remember God’s commandments. In fact, if continual study and memorization of God’s word are what it takes for us to better recollect his commandments, then that’s what we are to do. The Lord knows that we, as finite beings, tend to be forgetful. As a caring loving Savior, He reminds us continually throughout the bible of the importance of obeying Him and immersing ourselves in His mercy and truth as revealed in His word. In the new testament, God used Peter and Jude to remind believers of important truths so that they would not fall prey to error. We need to do whatever it takes to remember the written word of the Lord and then to live it accordingly.